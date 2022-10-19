Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 8,894 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 834.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,960 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,894 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Shopify were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 9.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 25.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 36.2% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $43.20 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.39. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $176.29.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. Research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

