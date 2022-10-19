Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 746 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 470,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,471,000 after acquiring an additional 36,892 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $106.09 on Wednesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.78 and a 52-week high of $152.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.29.

