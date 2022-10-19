Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR – Get Rating) by 1,071.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.55% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 30.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 20,589 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at $2,760,000. BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 52.0% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 95.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter valued at $824,000.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of NAPR opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April has a one year low of $32.41 and a one year high of $39.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average is $35.66.

