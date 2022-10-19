Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 1,464 Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 271,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 41,205 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 209,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 26,866 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 57,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 55,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 10,171 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 41,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF stock opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.96. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $39.99.

