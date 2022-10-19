DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DNP. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 8.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 729,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 73,447 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 13,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 7.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

DNP opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.12.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

(Get Rating)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.