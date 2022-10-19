FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,520 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in FedEx were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in FedEx by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 16.0% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in FedEx by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in FedEx by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $70,826,000 after purchasing an additional 54,116 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

FedEx Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $156.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $1,692,331.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,870.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,500 shares of company stock worth $8,361,089 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.