Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 3,801 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 959.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,591 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 759.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,664,000 after buying an additional 2,302,582 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 24.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Mondelez International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,564 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.14.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $58.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.11. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

