Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,187 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 31.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 68,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NFG opened at $64.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.05. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $57.03 and a 1 year high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $502.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.68 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 35.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFG. Scotiabank reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

