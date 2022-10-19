Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 1,227 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,088 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 13.7% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,690 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its position in Ford Motor by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 30,574 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 93,021 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Nomura raised shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.77.

Shares of F opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

