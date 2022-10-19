Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $340,000 Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.14.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.