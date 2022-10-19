Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 1,206 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 673.7% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 116,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 101,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $56.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day moving average of $43.12.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.