Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) PT Lowered to $74.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on Hasbro from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.09.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $65.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.80. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $65.44 and a twelve month high of $105.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.47.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.10). Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.1% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 6.1% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,374,000 after purchasing an additional 75,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 147.7% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

