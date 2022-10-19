Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Equifax during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 51.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Equifax by 88.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Price Performance

Equifax stock opened at $165.94 on Wednesday. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.74 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.15. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $221.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.40.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

