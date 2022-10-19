Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,714 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CW. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,405,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth about $388,000. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

CW stock opened at $160.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.49. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.84 and a fifty-two week high of $162.98.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $609.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.66%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

