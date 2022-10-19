Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $74.61 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.44.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

