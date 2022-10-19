Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 4,400 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 4.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $160.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.49. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $123.84 and a 1 year high of $162.98.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $609.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.85 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 10.50%. Analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

