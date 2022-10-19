The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,845 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,429,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Boeing by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after acquiring an additional 632,913 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Boeing by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 900,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $172,182,000 after acquiring an additional 543,533 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 501.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 582,947 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $111,612,000 after acquiring an additional 486,012 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.59.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $137.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.59. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

