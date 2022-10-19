Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. State Street Corp grew its position in ABM Industries by 19.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,097 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 72.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,716,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,941 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the first quarter worth $22,504,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 76.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,190,000 after purchasing an additional 133,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,173,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,131,000 after purchasing an additional 79,437 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.68.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

A number of research firms have commented on ABM. StockNews.com began coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

