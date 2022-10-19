Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,213 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.2% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 115.6% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 16,090 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 48,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $37.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $155.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $55.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.69.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

