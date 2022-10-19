Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.74 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 48,949 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,521,461,000 after buying an additional 13,959,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,821,462,000 after buying an additional 8,570,818 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 71.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $855,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008,579 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 81.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $188,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of VZ opened at $37.07 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.94 and its 200-day moving average is $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

