Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Stake Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 716,811 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,145 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $17,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 64.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 34.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 3.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,313 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 6.2% in the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,936.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Range Resources Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.36.

NYSE RRC opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $37.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.19.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Range Resources had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 56.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 181.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.49%.

Range Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

See Also

