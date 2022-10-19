Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Decreased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,213 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 21,001 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

VZ stock opened at $37.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

