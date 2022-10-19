Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Boston Properties by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 13.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Boston Properties by 157.0% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Boston Properties by 38.7% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 86,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.06.

Insider Activity

Boston Properties Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $74.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.68.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

