Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10,938.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,585,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544,144 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,219.3% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 440,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,335,000 after buying an additional 407,447 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 520.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 426,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,804,000 after buying an additional 358,064 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,154.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 340,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,289,000 after buying an additional 313,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 719.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 244,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,922,000 after acquiring an additional 214,351 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $95.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.03. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

