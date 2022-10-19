18,953 Shares in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RHS Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $467,924,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $433,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

EELV stock opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.63.

