SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,506,000 after buying an additional 41,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $395,027,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,542,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,623,000 after buying an additional 97,314 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $251,397,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,154,000 after buying an additional 203,039 shares during the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $153.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.71. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.