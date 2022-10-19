Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 978 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $473.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $508.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $509.42. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

