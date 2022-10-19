Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nordson were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nordson Trading Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $218.67 on Wednesday. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $272.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.30.
Nordson Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 31.48%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NDSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.20.
About Nordson
Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nordson (NDSN)
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
- Should You Make a Reservation in Marriott International Stock?
- The Outperforming Software Stock No One is Talking About
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.