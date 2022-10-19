Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nordson were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $218.67 on Wednesday. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $272.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.30.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.20.

About Nordson

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

