Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Cuts Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,140,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543,788 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9,332.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,417,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,981 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,005,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,519,000 after buying an additional 4,879,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,445,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,594,000 after buying an additional 3,961,668 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.96.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

