Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 230,792 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,597,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,792 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.70% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $68,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 581,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,879,000 after purchasing an additional 111,682 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 136,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 54,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $774,000. Institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.14. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $73.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.54. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $372.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 1,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $68,362.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,137 shares in the company, valued at $874,347.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

