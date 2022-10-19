American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in American States Water were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,643,000 after buying an additional 63,608 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in American States Water by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,048,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,326,000 after acquiring an additional 76,476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American States Water by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,263,000 after acquiring an additional 14,717 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 535,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $35,564.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,599.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $35,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,599.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $1,218,954.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $21,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Stock Performance

American States Water stock opened at $87.25 on Wednesday. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $71.22 and a fifty-two week high of $103.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 0.32.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). American States Water had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $122.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

American States Water Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 71.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American States Water from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on American States Water in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th.

About American States Water

(Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.