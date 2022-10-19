Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 2,751 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 364.0% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 36,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVW stock opened at $59.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.87. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $85.09.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
