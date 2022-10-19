Essex Financial Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $149.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.50. The stock has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.21. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

