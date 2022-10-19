Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 3,154 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 81.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VLO. Cowen cut their price target on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Valero Energy from $148.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.77.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $117.70 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $146.80. The stock has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.10 and a 200-day moving average of $114.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.66. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.