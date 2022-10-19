Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 152 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 738.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.28.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $193.73 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $369.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.