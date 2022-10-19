Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,598 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,884 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on KRP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.48. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $20.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.31.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $72.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.36 million. Research analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.94%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is presently 189.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $44,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,501.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 29,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $509,832.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 612,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,629.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $44,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,501.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

(Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

