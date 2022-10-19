Essex Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 148.5% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $169.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.99. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $159.02 and a one year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

