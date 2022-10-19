Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 62,907 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,907 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLV. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of SLV stock opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.16. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

