New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 5,299 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $18,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 571.4% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI opened at $133.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $155.63.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.13%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $894,154.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $894,154.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,237 shares of company stock valued at $8,713,106 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.10.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

