Essex Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 81,372.1% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,690,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686,156 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 923.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,605,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,616 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth about $64,318,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 566.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 874,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,613,000 after purchasing an additional 743,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,365,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,293,000 after purchasing an additional 606,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $48.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $44.99 and a 52-week high of $70.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.34.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

