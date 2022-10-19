SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOTL. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 191.6% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 28,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 60,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 18,580 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

TOTL opened at $39.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.33. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $48.05.

