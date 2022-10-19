New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 293,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,093 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $19,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $202,576,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $639,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 51,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,422 shares of company stock worth $3,462,066 over the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $79.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.50 and a 200 day moving average of $69.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.82.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

