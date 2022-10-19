New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,935 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Quest Diagnostics worth $19,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,807,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,752,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,242 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,628,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,566,000 after purchasing an additional 398,924 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,012,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $400,610,000 after buying an additional 124,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,634,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,577,000 after buying an additional 664,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

DGX opened at $129.58 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.29.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.