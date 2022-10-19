New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 3,059 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of EPAM Systems worth $17,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPAM. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 489.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 16,527 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2,349.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 72,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,030,000 after acquiring an additional 69,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

NYSE EPAM opened at $339.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $397.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $725.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $381.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total value of $5,877,719.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,040.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total value of $252,120.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,696.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total value of $5,877,719.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,527 shares of company stock valued at $28,901,058 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading

