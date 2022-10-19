Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Alliant Energy worth $18,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $50.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.52. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. Research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

LNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

