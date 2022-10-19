New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 679,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,121 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $18,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 19.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 22.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 203,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 37,573 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 50.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,799,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,319,000 after purchasing an additional 943,553 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:SYF opened at $32.59 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average of $33.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

