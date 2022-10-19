New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $18.36 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Clorox worth $18,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 281.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 53,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX stock opened at $135.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.59 and its 200-day moving average is $142.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.23. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $186.86.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 87.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.