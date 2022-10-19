New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,655 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,655 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Genuine Parts worth $19,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,618,508,000 after purchasing an additional 154,559 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185,529 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,671,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,647,000 after purchasing an additional 31,593 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $209,799,000 after purchasing an additional 87,116 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $160.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.54 and a 200 day moving average of $143.35. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $164.99.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

