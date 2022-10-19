New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $20,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MOH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,876,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 341.1% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $359.60 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.78 and a fifty-two week high of $362.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $338.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.74, for a total value of $10,426,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,157 shares in the company, valued at $86,942,196.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,456 shares of company stock valued at $85,368,311 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price target on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen upped their price target on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.20.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

