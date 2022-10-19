New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 10,901 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,901 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Mosaic worth $20,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.56. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.84%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

